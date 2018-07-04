Tip-offs see cops bust Myanmar men for drugs

Click to print (Opens in new window)

SARIKEI: Five Myanmar nationals were arrested for drug possession after police raided their rented house in Tanjung Manis, near here early yesterday.

District police chief Supt Awang Arfian Awang Bujang said the raid took place around 3am following information received from various sources which pointed to drug-related activities being carried out at the house.

“The raiding team seized 19 plastic packets and one straw tube containing crystalline substance believed to be Syabu.

“The five Myanmarese men, aged 29 to 39, were arrested and brought to Sarikei Police

Station where all except one tested positive for methamphetamine,” he said.

He added all four have been remanded for four days starting yesterday to facilitate further investigation under Section 39A(1) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.