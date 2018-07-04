Two locations declared as new rabies-infected areas

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Kampung Mapu Kijabu, Tebedu in Serian and KM0.2 Jalan Jakar-Sebangkoi, Jakar in Sarikei have been identified as new rabies-infected locations in Sarawak.

This was announced by Deputy Chief Minister and State Disaster Management Committee chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas today.

“As they are located outside the 10-kilometre radius of declared rabies-infected areas, they are the 32nd and 33rd rabies-infected locations,” he said in a statement.

With these additions, rabies-infected areas now totalled 33 locations in five divisions, namely in Kuching (5), Samarahan (3), Serian (22), Sri Aman (1) and Sarikei (2).