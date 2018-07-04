Two premises raided for keeping protected species illegally

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah Wildlife Department (SWD) has raided two premises suspected of keeping protected species illegally.

Tourism, Culture and Environment Minister, Christina Liew said that the department has raided a premise in Kapayan on July 3 after receiving tip offs that protected birds were being illegally kept.

She said that the raiding team found one White-browed Sharma, a Magpie Robin and seven Blue-crowned Hanging parrots being kept in several small cages.

She said that the 63 years old owner of the premise failed to show legal ownership of the birds.

Similarly, in Kg Kibabaig, a long-tailed macaque was found kept in a cage at a premise.

The owner of the premise also failed to prove ownership of the primate.