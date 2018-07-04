Woman injured by jealous ex-hubby during outing with fiancé

Click to print (Opens in new window)

LIMBANG: A man has gone into hiding after he allegedly assaulted his ex-wife upon seeing her with her fiancé on Monday.

District police chief Supt Mohd Bukhori Saffai said the incident happened around 10.30am when the 24-year-old woman and her fiancé were travelling by motorcycle to Kampung Pemukat.

“The woman’s ex-husband apparently spotted the two of them together and rode up to them from behind before assaulting her, causing injuries to her right leg.

“Fearing for their safety, the woman and her fiancé immediately headed to the Limbang Police Station and lodged a report,” he told reporters yesterday.

He added the motive of the attack was jealousy as the suspect was unable to accept that his ex-wife had become engaged to another man.

Police have classified the case under Section 323 of the Penal Code for voluntarily causing hurt, an offence punishable by a jail term of up to one year imprisonment or with a fine or both, upon conviction.

“We are now looking for the suspect who has gone into hiding following the incident,” said Mohd Bukhori.

In a separate case, two jobless men were arrested on Sunday for drug abuse during a police operation at Kampung Merasam Parit here.

The suspects, aged 31 and 32, picked up at 10 40am and subsequently tested positive for methamphetamine.

They are being investigated under Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 which carries a fine of not more than RM5,000 or imprisonment not exceeding two years, upon conviction.