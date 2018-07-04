Zeti refutes Najib’s allegations on RM2.6 bln transaction

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

KUALA LUMPUR: Newly-appointed Permodalan Nasional Bhd (PNB) Group Chairman, who was previously Bank Negara Governor, Tan Sri Dr Zeti Akhtar Aziz has refuted a news report alleging she had knowledge of the inflow of RM2.6 billion into the personal bank account of former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak in 2013.

“I wish to categorically state that this claim is false and I had no knowledge of this RM2.6 billion remitted into his account,” she said in a statement yesterday, referring to Najib’s recent interview with news portal MalaysiaKini dated July 2, 2018. Zeti said she was called to the Prime Minister’s office on July 3, 2015, where Najib requested her to issue a statement that he had done nothing wrong in his account.

“I informed him that I cannot issue such a statement because I did not have knowledge of transactions that had occurred in his account.

“I later received a call from another cabinet minister who made the same request for me to issue such a statement. I gave him the same answer that I cannot issue any such statement because I did not have knowledge of what had transpired in his account,” she said.

On the matter relating to transactions by account holders in the banking system, Zeti said Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) relied on information provided by the reporting financial institutions.

“The banking community is fully aware of the regulations and guidelines governing the reporting of any suspicious transactions and for the necessary due diligence on the operations of any such accounts.

“Unless the relevant banking institution reports to BNM of irregularities in an account or if BNM received a tip off that gives a reason to believe that an offence has occurred, the central bank is not able to initiate investigation into the account,” she added. – Bernama