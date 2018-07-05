Alli Kawi passes away

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Former Sarawak deputy police chief Datuk Seri Alli Kawi passed away at the age of 84 at the SGH Heart Centre in Kota Samarahan on Tuesday.

The late Alli leaves behind his wife Datin Seri Fatimah Jamil and several children and great grandchildren. He last resided at Taman Sourabaya Indah in Petra Jaya here.

He was laid to rest on Tuesday afternoon at the Muslim cemetery in Semariang.

Having held the post of chief of Sarawak Special Branch, Alli will be remembered for playing an important role in peacekeeping which led to the success of Ops Sri Aman to end the insurgency era in Sarawak.

He was the intermediary for the signing ceremony of Sri Aman Treaty on Oct 21, 1973. The treaty was signed by the then Chief Minister of Sarawak the late Tun Abdul Rahman Yaakub and Bong Kee Chok, representative of the then Parti Rakyat Kalimantan Utura (or Paraku).

As politician, Alli co-founded Parti Anak Jati Sarawak (or Pajar) and served as its first president. Pajar was set up on March 28, 1978. Alli contested in several elections but retired from politics in 1988.

He also penned the book ‘It has been worth the pain’.