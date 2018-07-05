Baham urges Swak govt to postpone tabling SLC amendment

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Badan Hak Adat Melayu Sarawak (Baham) urged the government to postpone the tabling of Sarawak Land Code (SLC) amendment Bill regarding Pemakai Menoa Pulau Galau (PMPG) in the coming State Legislative Assembly scheduled to start on July 9.

Baham chairman, Datu Dr Sanib Said stressed that SLC amendment has to be put on hold because the Orang Asal Sarawak Malays, Kedayan, Jati Miriek and Vaie Segan have not completed their quest for information and explanation to cover the whole of Sarawak.

“The Task Force formed by the government in 2017 was not represented by Orang Asal Sarawak Malays, Kedayan, Jati Miriek and Vaie Segan. The Task Force informed they have held meetings for many times in 2017 but were only involving certain native group,” he said.

Claiming to represent 21 non-governmental organisations (NGOs), Sanib stressed that the Orang Asal Malays of Sarawak representatives were only appointed in February 2018 which saw inclusion of Assistant Minister for Law, State-Federal Relations and Project Monitoring, Sharifah Hasidah Sayeed Aman Ghazali, former deputy state secretary Tan Sri Safri Awang Zaidel and Pemanca Ali Menudin to represent Kedayan community.

Sanib also questioned why Baham was not provided with SLC draft Bill like others, and questioned if the draft is an official government secret, who leaked and spread it until it went viral and caused anxiety among the people?

Baham that was formed on Jan 29, said they need more time to gather vital information and get genuine feedback from the people on the ground, having only organised seminar in Sibu, Bintulu, Limbang, Sarikei and Kapit.

“Therefore, it is very unfair and an obvious denial of Orang Asal Melayu Sarawak, Kedayan, Jati Miriek and Vaie Segan in the SLC amendment process and this is in contradiction to United Nation declaration,” he stressed, adding they need at least another six months.

Baham also insisted that Native Territorial Domain although not meeting the demands of every native populace of Sarawak, is very neutral and global in nature that can be shared by all Orang Asal of Sarawak.

Baham stressed that, the leaked draft, if genuine, showed that Orang Asal Malays Sarawak, Kedayan, Jati Miriek and Vaie Segan request were not included.

“Baham hoped that NTD will give room to other areas apart from land and forest but also to include protectorate and colony of old Malays government, riverside and river body, beaches, islands and ocean including its resources,” he said.

Native customary rights worldwide, according to Sanib, is based on history and culture of the native and Baham therefore demanded that historical rights of Santubong government, Kalaka state, Saribas state, Malano state, Samarahan state, Sadong state and Baram state that existed long before the establishment of Brunei government and Brooke rules to be protected and returned to the rightful owners.

“Baham have all the evidence in the forms of written text, manuscript, books, old cemeteries and plants be it on land, in the river or sea to proof that Sarawak Malays history existed in 600 Century.

“Baham therefore wish to claim our rights based on the law principle and constitutional rights to sovereignty that were implemented in Canada under native First Nations that were accorded a self-government area,” he stressed.

To show their seriousness, Sanib revealed that they have worked with Orang Asal Sarawak Malays lawyers to compile a 300 pages document named ‘The Sarawak Malays Stand and Claims on The Native Customary Rights (NCR) Issues’ in early May 2018.

“We have met with the Sarawak Chief Minister, Datuk Patinggi Abang Haji Johari Tun Openg and shared with him our aspiration and demands,” he concluded.

Also present were Baham secretary Samsol Morshidi Bujang and Baham committee members, and Malays NGO’s representative.