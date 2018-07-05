Body of missing boy found in fridge

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUALA LUMPUR: A five-month-old boy who was reported missing after being abducted by an unknown individual was found dead at the home of his caretaker in Taman Nakhoda, Batu Caves here late Tuesday night.

The body of Adam Rayqal Mohd Sufi was found in the freezer compartment of the refrigerator at the house at about 11pm.

Gombak police chief ACP Ali Ahmad said the victim was stuffed in a green bag and was fully clothed as well as wearing a napkin.

“The discovery of the victim was based on information provided by the caretaker during questioning which raised suspicions.

“However, an initial examination on the boy found no injuries and the body was sent to the Kuala Lumpur Hospital for post-mortem,” he told reporters here yesterday.

Ali said police had detained the 33-year-old caretaker along with a housemate aged 36 and that the case had been classified as murder.

Yesterday, it was reported that an unknown individual had run off with the boy from his caretaker’s house.

The matter was realised by his mother Farah Madiha Othman, 28, when she went to fetch him at 7pm.

The case went viral on Facebook when the father, Mohd Sufi Naeif Mohd Fauzi, 28, uploaded a picture of the toddler and asked the public’s help to locate him. — Bernama