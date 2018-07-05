Bus drivers injured, passengers unhurt in collision with lorry

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

LAHAD DATU: Two drivers were injured while 35 passengers escaped unhurt when an express bus collided with a lorry at Kilometre 13 Sandakan-Lahad Datu road yesterday.

In the 2.40 am incident, the express bus, which was heading to Tawau from Kota Kinabalu, had veered into the opposite side of the road to avoid hitting a motorcyclist travelling in front of it. As a result of the manoeuvre, the bus collided with the oncoming lorry causing both vehicles to skid and eventually ending inside a ditch.

The impact of the collision caused the bus driver and second driver to suffer minor cuts and injuries. They have since been taken to the hospital for treatment.

All the 35 passengers, the lorry driver and his passenger escaped unhurt.

Lahad Datu police chief ACP Hamzah Ahmad said the case would be investigated under Section 43(1) of Road Transport Act 1987.