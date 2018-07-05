Committees set up to restructure, reinforce native affairs, laws

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

KOTA KINABALU: The Law and Native Affairs Ministry has set up committees tasked with researching suggestions to restructure and reinforce native administrative affairs, the Native Court as well as native laws, which require amendments in line with current law development.

The committees comprise members including former state and federal senior officers, as well as experts in administration and customs, with adequate academic qualifications.

Minister Datuk Aidi Moktar added that the committees were also looking to re-evaluate terms of appointment for heads of districts, native leaders and proposed wages and allowances, in line with posts held.

“The committee is also looking into suitability of appointing qualified candidates from amongst retirees who had formerly held the post of Assistant District Officer and District Officer, to fully utilise their knowledge and expertise on district-level administration, as well as law.

“At the moment, the Native Affairs Department is still handling appointment of village chiefs and in the process of restructuring, the institution of village chiefs will be empowered in terms of administration and management. As soon as restructuring is completed, we will present policies which have been discussed and agreed on,” he said.

During a question and answer session at the state assembly sitting yesterday, Aidi also said the ministry was looking to provide opportunities to those with vast knowledge and experience in law, especially native customs, regardless of paper qualification.

This is in line with the ministry’s proposal to establish a four-tier Native Court system, which will feature a District Court, High Court, Court of Appeal and Court of Special Appeals.

“With the four-tier system, I believe those with knowledge on native affairs will be able to contribute to cases at the Native Courts.

“We also propose to establish Native Court Laws that detail administrative laws, civil procedure, criminal procedure and family law, among others,” said Aidi.