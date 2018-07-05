Faulty transformer cause of Simpang Tiga outage – SEB

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: A power outage experienced on Tuesday night in some parts of Simpang Tiga was found to have been caused by a faulty transformer at the 11kV Substation, following an investigation by Sarawak Energy’s utility arm, Syarikat Sesco Bhd (Sesco).

Sarawak Energy Bhd (SEB), in a press statement yesterday stated thatt the faulty transformer caused a power trip at the Simpang Tiga Substation at 6:13pm, leading to a localised outage affecting supply to Jalan Mendu, Jln Batu Lintang, Jalan Bukit Hantu and Jalan Manggis.

“Once notified of the incident and the cause confirmed, Sesco immediately deployed a mobile generator set to progressively restore supply to affected areas with full restoration by 8.30pm as a technical team began replacement work of the faulty transformer. The Simpang Tiga system was normalised at 3am following completion of the transformer replacement work,” the statement read.

SEB said it aims to restore power within the soonest possible time to minimise inconvenience to customers affected by supply interruptions.

To ensure speedy restoration of supply caused by technical issues, customers are advised to immediately contact Sarawak Energy call centre at 1300-88-3111 or email at [email protected] for assistance. Customers can also report outages through Sarawak Energy mobile app “SEB cares” which can be downloaded from Android’s Google Play Store as well as the Apple App Store for IOS.