Five more bodies found near Kota Tinggi by rescue teams

JOHOR BAHRU: Five more dead bodies from the boat that capsized off the waters off Kota Tinggi on Tuesday, were found by rescue personnel yesterday.

Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (APMM) deputy director (Operation) Maritime Captain Sanifah Yusof said the bodies of four men and a woman were found by APMM and Marine Police between 9.45am and 1.45pm yesterday.

He said that 25 passengers were safe, seven dead and 12 still missing.

The boat was carrying 44 passengers, aged between 20 and 40, from Batam, Indonesia.

The passengers were planning to enter the country through Tanjung Penawar, Kota Tinggi

Sanifah said the search and rescue operation which entered its third day yesterday, had been extended over a larger area off the waters off Tanjung Sedili to Tanjung Penyusup, involving 125 members and the use of eight boats from various agencies. – Bernama