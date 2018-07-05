French students build houses for two families

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

INANAM: The 21 students from France who had volunteered to help Happy Family Homes Malaysia (HFHM) build houses for two less-fortunate families in Sabah returned home proudly as they managed to complete almost 80 per cent of the construction work in less than two weeks.

They are from the Ecole Jeannine Manuel in Lille, France. They came here with three of their teachers to conduct their Creativity Action Service (CAS) programme that encourages students to make the world a better place.

The French students, together with students from Vision Secondary School Tawau and the Unduk Ngadau Committee had teamed up to build houses for two families living in Kg Dambai, Inanam and Kg Marabahai, Tuaran, respectively.

During an appreciation ceremony on Friday, HFHM national president Joanna Datuk Kitingan thanked the French students’ team leader Simon Cowdry for bringing his students to Sabah for the 11th year.

“The students worked very hard to ensure that the family, whose homes they are building would get to move in as soon as possible. When they first came in, they were strangers with each other (the French students and the locals) but as they left, they became part of the Happy Family.

“From zero bricks on the ground to almost 80 per cent completion for both sites,” Joanna said.

She expressed her hope that the good deeds of the French students would be set as an example by the local students in Kota Kinabalu.

HFHM, or previously known as Habitat for Humanity, is a body that seeks to help those who could not obtain bank loans due to its high interest rates. In other words, they are helping the government to provide homes for the needy, provided that they could pay the required monthly fees.

Since its inception on 1996, HFHM has built about 50 houses for the less-fortunate families in Sabah.

For further information, the public may contact HFHM on 088-395989 or visit its website on www.hfhmalaysia.com.