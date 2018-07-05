Give ‘newly wedded’ govt time to fall in love – rep

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KOTA KINABALU: Kuamut assemblyman Datuk Masiung Banah has likened the present government which is formed together by Warisan Sabah, Upko, DAP and PKR as newlyweds who were strangers prior to the union.

“This government married first before falling in love,” he told the August House.

He then urged the people to give the relationship time to grow in love.

“We are sowing the seeds of love. We want to get to know each other,” he said.

Masiung added that there were of course differences between all the parties but cited that they were in love for the sake of the people who told them to form the government.

“Let us take our time in falling in love,” he said.

Sabah State Speaker Syed Abas Syed Ali then interjected saying he also married first prior to falling in love.

“Been married for 41 years, didn’t know each other at all prior to that,” said Syed Abas.

Masiung also asked the newly formed government to come up with a term it can call itself.

“What is the name of the government?” he asked.

He said that prior to this, the government was called the Barisan Nasional government. And in Kuala Lumpur, the government is called Pakatan Harapan government.

“But in Sabah, what is the name? We asked the leaders what type of government do we have? A joint government?

A coalition government? Or Warisan Bersatu?”

“What is important is we have a name to tell the people,” he said.