Jamal taken straight to court from KLIA

SEPANG: Umno Sungai Besar Division chief Datuk Seri Jamal Md Yunos arrived here today on repatriation from Indonesia and was taken straight to the Ampang Magistrate’s Court from the KL International Airport (KLIA).

Selangor CID chief SAC Fadzil Ahmat said Jamal would be charged under Section 224 of the Penal Code for escaping from police custody.

Jamal, 48, had arrived at KLIA here at 2.47 pm by Malaysia Airlines Flight MH710 from Jakarta and was immediately whisked away in a police patrol car, without the knowledge of the reporters waiting at the arrival hall.

His lawyer, Datuk Mohd Imran Tamrin, when approached by the reporters, said Jamal might face six to seven charges, including for having left Malaysia illegally.

“I am informed that six to seven investigation papers have been opened (against him), including for escaping from police custody,” he said.

Jamal, who was sought by Malaysian police for over a month, was held by the Indonesian police while he was having a haircut in southern Jakarta last Monday.

He went missing after he was charged on May 25 at the Ampang Puteri Specialist Hospital, where he was under treatment, for causing a public nuisance by smashing beer bottles with a sledgehammer at the main gate of the State Secretariat Building in Shah Alam, Selangor, on Oct 5 last year.

Mohd Imran, when asked whether Jamal was also being investigated by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC), said the MACC had begun a probe against his client and had raided his house.

“I am sure the MACC has opened an investigation. I cannot ascertain how many investigation papers and what the cases are,” he said.

Mohd Imran said in a statement earlier that after being informed of Jamal’s detention in Indonesia, he went to Jakarta on Tuesday and was informed that Jamal would be repatriated to Malaysia today. – Bernama