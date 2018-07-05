Jamal Yunos repatriated to Malaysia today, says lawyer

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

SHAH ALAM: Umno Sungai Besar Division chief Datuk Seri Jamal Md Yunos was repatriated from Indonesia today, according to his lawyer Datuk Mohd Imran Tamrin.

He said he was informed by fellow lawyer Adherie Zulfikri in Jakarta that Jamal had left Jakarta for Kuala Lumpur at 11 am (noon in Malaysia) by Malaysia Airlines Flight MH710. Adherie had represented Jamal in Indonesia.

“Jamal’s family and I express our gratitude to POLRI (the Indonesian Police) and the Immigration authorities of Indonesia who had taken care of him during his detention (in Indonesia).

“We also thank the Embassy of Malaysia which has helped coordinate Jamal’s repatriation to Malaysia and the Malaysian police who are accompanying him,” he said in a statement today.

Jamal, 48, who was sought by Malaysian police for over a month, was held by the Indonesian police while he was having a haircut in southern Jakarta last Monday.

Jamal went missing after he was charged on May 25 at the Ampang Puteri Specialist Hospital, where he was under treatment, for causing a public nuisance by smashing beer bottles with a sledgehammer at the main gate of the State Secretariat Building in Shah Alam, Selangor, on Oct 5 last year.

He is also under investigation for several other cases, including under Section 34 of the Firearms Act 1960.

Mohd Imran said that after being informed of Jamal’s detention, he went to Jakarta on Tuesday and appointed Adherie to represent Jamal due to the different jurisdiction and legal system in Indonesia.

He said he went to the Metro Jaya Regional Police in Jakarta where Jamal was being detained and met his client, who was in good health.

The Metro Jaya Regional Police recorded a statement and completed some documentation and Jamal was brought to the Indonesian Immigration authorities yesterday for the immigration procedures.

“After that, he was taken back to the Metro Jaya Regional Police. I was then informed by my lawyer colleague that Jamal would be sent back home (to Malaysia) on July 5 (today),” he said. – Bernama