Sabah 

Jeffrey calls present govt ‘temporary’

Jenne Lajiun

Datuk Dr Jeffrey Kitingan

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah opposition chief Datuk Dr Jeffrey Kitingan yesterday claimed that the present state government is ‘temporary’ in his speech at the State Legislative Assembly.

“I congratulate all the Yang Berhormat who are successful to enter this house and represent your respective constituency. I also congratulate the friends who are seated on the other side, temporarily,” he said.

Jeffrey added that the opposition was not boycotting the sitting as claimed by some ministers recently.

“There may be reasons behind – lack of interesting issues and lack of substance,” he said.

What do you think of this story?
  • Angry (67%)
  • Interesting (33%)
  • Sad (0%)
  • Nothing (0%)
  • Great (0%)

 

BorneoPost Online

Affiliates

 

Supplement Downloads

Member of

This service is provided on BorneoPost online standard Policies and Conditions. Copyright 2010-2018 BorneoPost Online. All Rights Reserved.