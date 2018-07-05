Jeffrey calls present govt ‘temporary’

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah opposition chief Datuk Dr Jeffrey Kitingan yesterday claimed that the present state government is ‘temporary’ in his speech at the State Legislative Assembly.

“I congratulate all the Yang Berhormat who are successful to enter this house and represent your respective constituency. I also congratulate the friends who are seated on the other side, temporarily,” he said.

Jeffrey added that the opposition was not boycotting the sitting as claimed by some ministers recently.

“There may be reasons behind – lack of interesting issues and lack of substance,” he said.