JKR Sarawak clarifies Petra Jaya Hospital not under its purview

KUCHING: The Public Works Department (JKR) Sarawak has clarified that the Petra Jaya Hospital project is actually under the purview of the federal JKR.

The JKR Sarawak corporate and communications division said although the federal JKR does not have an office proper here, for the Petra Jaya Hospital project the federal JKR operates from the project site.

It also stated that its officers did not attend any discussion on the project.

“Please be informed that this Petra Jaya Hospital project is not under JKR Sarawak, and we, JKR Sarawak, did not attend any discussion on the project,” said the division.

During a visit to the hospital site on Tuesday, Minister of Health Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad said he and representatives of the Health Department and JKR had proposed to terminate the services of the contractor and recommended the federal JKR take over responsibility.

Work on the hospital began in May 23, 2013, but as of last month it was only 35.4 per cent completed.

The mega project costing about RM495 million still has a remaining payment of RM350 million.

It was supposed to be completed by Nov 29 last year and an extension was given until last month.

As the extension deadline has passed, the contractor has recommitted to finish the work by December.