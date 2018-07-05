Kapit students attend camp on tertiary studies, training

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KAPIT: Some 200 Form 4 and 5 students attended a camp organised by the Sarawak Skills Development Centre (PPKS) and the International College of Advanced Technology Sarawak (i-Cats) here recently.

Students learnt about skills training options as well as tertiary education opportunities.

“Being in a rural constituency, a lot of time we have difficulties to search and find vital information on opportunities to further studies or career opportunities because now it is all online information, but our internet coverage has yet to reach rural areas,” said Pelagus assemblyman Wilson Nyabong Ijang, who officiated at the closing ceremony.

Nyabong said he has set education as the priority for the constituency.

“Education is the stepping stone to the future because it helps to improve one’s socioeconomic status. The Pelagus Education Fund works closely with school parent-teacher associations to organise motivational talks etc, aimed at parents and pupils, focussing on quality education.

“In my constituency, there are 12 primary schools. I work with schools closely to help pupils to be high achiever. Also to promote skills training or higher studies. Those attending certificate in skills training get RM300 assistance, while RM500 at diploma level. Those high achievers who further their studies at university – RM1,000 for degree courses,” he explained.