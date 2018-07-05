Kedah State Assembly Speaker impasse over

Click to print (Opens in new window)

ALOR SETAR: The impasse on the choice of Speaker for the Kedah State Assembly is finally over after the state government nominee Datuk Ahmad Kassim being elected to the post at the first meeting of the assembly yesterday since the new state government was formed following the 14th general election.

The former Kuala Kedah MP secured 21 votes while another nominee, state PAS commissioner Dr Ahmad Fakhruddin Sheikh Fakhrurazi, polled 15 votes Ahmad, 55, was a one-term MP for Kuala Kedah.

He won the seat in the 2008 general election where his opponent was Hashim Jahaya from Barisan Nasional.

Earlier, Kedah Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Mukhriz Tun Dr Mahathir had nominated Ahmad and was seconded by Pengkalan Kundor assemblyman Datuk Dr Ismail Salleh.

The impasse came about because both the state government and the opposition had the same number of seats – 18.

It is understood that three Barisan Nasional (BN) assemblymen namely Datuk Dr Ku Abdul Rahman Ku Ismail (Guar Chempedak), Datuk Norsabrina Mohd Noor (Bandar Baharu) and Datuk Suraya Yaacob (Sungai Tiang) were the kingmakers in ending the impasse, that is supporting the government’s candidate.

The breakdown in the assembly is as follows- Pakatan Harapan (18), PAS (15) and BN (three).

Due to the hung situation, there could have been a snap election in the state if the Speaker issue had not been resolved.

Kedah Pakatan Harapan unseated Kedah Barisan Nasional in the 14th general election on May 9.

Pakatan Harapan is also in power at the federal level.

Meanwhile, the new Kedah State Assembly Speaker Datuk Ahmad Kasim hoped to see harmony among all State Assembly members at the next state assembly.

He said all parties whether the government or the opposition should be professional and put political differences in perspective to give more focus to state development.

“I crave a harmony in the sitting with the presence of the check and balance process which is factual from all assemblymen. All need to be more open, able to advise but to use polite language.

“I will try to be a fair Speaker to both parties (the government and the opposition), will not criticise and (we) will advise each other,” he said when met by reporters after the appointment of the State Assembly Speaker at Wisma Darul Aman yesterday.

He was elected after getting 21 votes to beat another candidate, state PAS commissioner Dr Ahmad Fakhruddin Sheikh Fakhrurazi who won 15 votes.

– Bernama