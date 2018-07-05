‘Keep up with technology, uphold integrity’

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: The Ministry of Urban Development and Natural Resources has been urged to keep abreast with emerging technology to improve the process and system in management and work delivery.

Reiterating that technology and digitalisation are the way forward, Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg urged staff to always acquire and update themselves with new knowledge and skills as technology changes rapidly.

“You have to key in, compile, store your data while retrieving data requires speed because your client is waiting for you. As such, our process must change because our way of administration and management has changed,” he said.

“People are familiar with technologies nowadays. So like it or not, we need to improve interaction with the people by using technology,” he added.

He highlighted this in his address at the opening ceremony of the Ministry of Urban Development and Natural Resources’ Integrity and Innovation Week at the old State Legislative Assembly (DUN) building in Petra Jaya here yesterday.

Technology has become a necessity in management process including that of relevant agencies to meet the increasing demand from the public, he added.

“The people want things to be done fast so we need to use new method in our work delivery. Even the thieves stealing timbers are using new method. If we do not keep abreast with technology, the thieves will become smarter than us,” he said.

Abang Johari commended the ministry for upgrading their management process from time to time according to the changing ecosystem and environment.

Touching on integrity, he urged staff and related agencies to always uphold high integrity and values not only in the workplace but as individuals.

“Integrity is self-surveillance because it comes from within oneself, a responsibility to perform duties and tasks to the best. Knowledge and integrity are very important to the highest degree,” he said.

“The fasting month was a test of integrity. When a person fasts from dawn until dusk, nobody will know even if you hide and eat. The only one who knows is God,” he reminded.

But for a person of high integrity and values, Abang Johari pointed out it is in their conscience to do the right thing even when no one is watching.

“In other words, there must be high moral discipline in yourself. Then, you will do things within your perimeter. It (the degree of integrity) really depends on ourselves, the values as well as principles we hold in our life,” he continued.

“When integrity becomes our life and part of our culture, it naturally becomes our obligation and you’ll only be satisfied if done what’s asked of you,” he added.

The ceremony also witnessed the recital of integrity pledge led by permanent secretary to the ministry Dr Wan Lizozman Wan Omar as well as presentation of books on Ministry, Departments and Agencies Integrity Plan and Ministry Innovation Plan and launching of the e-QP System.

Deputy Chief Minister and Second Minister of Urban Development and Natural Resources Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan, Assistant Minister of Urban Planning, Land Administration and Environment Datu Len Talif Salleh, Minister in the Chief Minister’s Office (Integrity and Ombudsman) Datuk Talib Zulpilip, State Secretary Tan Sri Datuk Amar Mohamad Morshidi Abdul Ghani, Assistant Minister of Corporate Affairs Abdullah Saidol and DUN Deputy Speaker Datuk Gerawat Gala were present.