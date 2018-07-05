Man claims trial to producing, using counterfeit notes

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: A man pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here yesterday to 15 counts of producing and using counterfeit money.

Yeo Si Wei, 35, is accused of committing the offences at various locations here from Sept 23, 2017 to May 15 this year by making 13 transactions with different individuals by purchasing goods and services using counterfeit RM100 notes.

He also faces two separate charges of attempting but failing to use a RM100 note at a hotel here on May 13, and for possessing an instrument used to manufacture counterfeit notes at the same place and date.

Yeo is charged under sections 489B, 489C and 489D of the Penal Code and faces up to 20 years in prison and a fine upon conviction.

Judge Marutin Pagan fixed July 31 for pre-trial case management and Oct 24-26 for trial.