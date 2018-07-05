Message will be sent to cabinet ministers to be proactive online – Gobind Singh
KUALA LUMPUR: Communications and Multimedia Minister Gobind Singh Deo said today that he will be sending a message to Cabinet ministers to be more proactive in publicising their presence and background through the internet.
“Will send a msg out. Tq,” he said in his Twitter account, last night.
He tweeted a reply to an account user @pak51271585 that a number of Cabinet ministers were not really well known on the internet space with no information available about them.
The user requested that Gobind send a feedback to the Cabinet ministers to publicise their presence, background and contributions on the internet. – Bernama