Message will be sent to cabinet ministers to be proactive online – Gobind Singh

KUALA LUMPUR: Communications and Multimedia Minister Gobind Singh Deo said today that he will be sending a message to Cabinet ministers to be more proactive in publicising their presence and background through the internet.

“Will send a msg out. Tq,” he said in his Twitter account, last night.

He tweeted a reply to an account user @pak51271585 that a number of Cabinet ministers were not really well known on the internet space with no information available about them.

The user requested that Gobind send a feedback to the Cabinet ministers to publicise their presence, background and contributions on the internet. – Bernama