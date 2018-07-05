Ministry to support families dealing with mental health

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: The Ministry of Welfare, Community Well Being, Women, Family and Childhood Development is looking into how to help the families of former mental health patients.

Minister Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah said this is to enable the families to cope with the job of caring for the patients once they are discharged from the hospital.

“We sometimes blame the families for not taking care of the former mental health patients, but they do not have the skills and understanding how to cope with the patients.

“So this is one area that we will focus on in a holistic way and to provide the families with the necessary skills,” she said when visiting Half Way Home, Banglo Lada at Jalan Stakan.

The home is a transit point for recovering mental health patients.

Fatimah pointed out the community should not neglect to help former mental health patients.

She added there should be no negative perceptions or social stigma against former mental health patients.

Fatimah also said research related to the State Social Wellbeing Index (SSWI) will be carried out next year together with Universiti Malaya.

The research, under the State Social Transformation Framework, which was developed by the ministry last year, will include all races and be carried out in both urban and rural areas.

Meanwhile, Mental Health Association advisor Datuk Wee Hong Seng appealed to the public to show respect and acceptance to former mental health patients.