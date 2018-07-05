Musa still has time to be sworn in – Jeffrey

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KOTA KINABALU: Tan Sri Musa Haji Aman still has time to be sworn in, said Sabah Acting Opposition Leader Datuk Dr Jeffrey Kitingan.

He said who asked if Musa would lose the Sungai Sibuga State Assembly seat if he failed to be sworn in.

“Well, why should he lose his seat. That is a speculation. He may come back before that day. I believe he will come before that date. Then we will see from there,” he said to reporters on the sidelines of the state legislative assembly sitting here yesterday.

He explained that Musa’s swearing-in would not have to be during the present sitting.

He added that it could be done within 120 days after the dissolution which would be in August.

Jeffrey also explained his nomination by his fellow peers in the opposition as the Sabah Opposition leader.

“Musa should be the head but he is not here. So I was elected to be the chief. Maybe it’s because I am used to being in the opposition. But I accept the responsibility.”

He added that his election as the chief of the opposition was a simple one.

“We had several meetings and two of the other deputies proposed that I should be the chief of the opposition in this sitting. Perhaps that is the basis for the seating arrangement (at the assembly),” he said.

Jeffrey added he would be acting as the opposition head for as long as Musa was absent.

He added that he had not been able to contact Musa personally.

“What, is that important?” he queried a reporter asking for Musa’s whereabouts.

“You have to ask his secretary,” Jeffrey said.