Najib’s supporters’ behaviour ignores the law — Syed Saddiq

KUALA LUMPUR: The action of a group of individuals who disturbed the proceedings in the prosecution concerning the breach of trust and abuse of power by former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak is considered as not respecting the law and the country’s court proceedings.

Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman was surprised over the action of a group of Najib’s supporters who disturbed the media conference given by Attorney-General Tommy Thomas yesterday afternoon at the Kuala Lumpur Courts Complex, here.

“If this people really respect the court of law and also the due process they will not allow this to happen. I truly believe that this is just a distraction, an honest distraction from the court proceeding,” he said after the dialogue session at the Malaysia Social Media Week 2018.

Earlier yesterday, the media conference by Thomas had to be cancelled when a group of supporters shouted ‘Melayu, Melayu’ loudly at Thomas so that he conducted his media conference in the Malay Language.

Prior to this, Najib was prosecuted on three charges of criminal breach of trust and one charge of power abuse involving funds totalling RM42 million belonging to SRC International Sdn. Bhd, which was a former subsidiary of 1MDB at the Sessions Court. — Bernama