New ministry to address Sabah’s below par academic achievements – CM

KOTA KINABALU: The new Ministry of Education and Innovation was formed to elevate the state’s education industry, said Chief Minister Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal.

He said the formation of the ministry was vital to address the state’s below par academic achievements.

“As an example, each year, when the results of public exams such as the Form 3 Assessment (PT3), Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) and Sijil Pelajaran Tinggi Malaysia (STPM) are announced, the state’s achievement level was poorer as compared to the other states,” Shafie said in his speech, read by Education and Innovation Assistant Minister Mohammad Mohamarin when officiating at the Gaya College Emerald Anniversary on Wednesday.

“Based on the need to improve the academic performance of the state, the government, had for the first time ever, created the Education and Innovation ministerial post to ensure that the education industry would be given proper attention,” he added.

Under the administration of the new government, Shafie said he saw a need for a shift of momentum if the state desired to perform better academically.

On a separate note, Shafie lauded Gaya College, or better known as IPG Kampus Gaya for its contributions (particularly in the nurturing of teachers) since its inception on July 4 1963.

“Thus, we hope that IPG Kampus Gaya will continue to move forward, to forge excellence in teaching and learning, research, writing, publishing as well as community service, so that one day it can achieve success in the national and international level,” Shafie said, adding that he was pleased to see that Gaya College had collaborated with numerous institutions from all local, national and even international levels.

In this regard, he expressed his hope that the students of Gaya College would fully utilize the opportunity given with high optimum.

Meanwhile, Gaya College director Gertrude Jock disclosed that the event was an annual celebration that was conducted in line with the institution’s transformation plan dubbed Gaya Beyond 2025.

She also congratulated all those who had worked hard to make the four-day celebratory event a success, stressing that the success proved that there was strong cooperation between the citizens of Gaya College.