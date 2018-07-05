New political scenario requires new way of working for a better future — Sibuti MP

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

MIRI: The new political scenario requires all to adopt a new way of working for a better future.

In stating this at an appreciation dinner for election workers for the Sibuti parliamentary election on Tuesday, MP Lukanisman Awang Sauni stressed that everyone should work together to contribute to the country’s development.

The new MP said the 14th general election was a lesson for the previous government which had lost the election to a new coalition.

“Forget past politics and we must move forward, strive for self-improvement and for the country and I also promise to do the best for Sibuti residents.

“It is my hope to bring the voice of the people of Sarawak in the Parliament because I am committed to serving the people and at the same time I am also grateful that the state government has provided allocation for development purposes,” he added.

Despite being in the opposition bloc, Lukanisman who will be sworn in as a member of Parliament on July 16, asserted that he will continue to cooperate with the federal government and is prepared to accept any constructive criticism for the benefit and development of the people.

Commenting on the previous electoral process, Lukanisman said the state Election Commission (EC) carried out their duty with full responsibility.

“Alhamdulillah during the previous election, our state was among the best in terms of electoral process and everything was well-administered with democratic principles, thanks to the EC staff,” he said.

Miri district officer Abdul Aziz Mohd Yusuf, who was the returning officer (RO) for Sibuti seat during the previous election, also stated that the officers were able to overcome all challenges.

“The state EC received thumbs up from the federal EC for the smooth process during the last election in May and though we faced some challenges such as transportation issues, it was all under control and we will improve on the weaknesses,” he said.