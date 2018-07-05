PBRS, UPKO reps can join PBS or STAR – Jeffrey

KOTA KINABALU: Datuk Ellron Angin from Parti Bersatu Rakyat Sabah (PBRS) and Datuk Bobbey Suan from United Pasokmomogum Kadazandusun Murut Organisation (UPKO) are welcome to join any party, including Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS) or Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku (STAR).

STAR President Datuk Dr Jeffrey Kitingan said that they were welcome to join either of the two parties.

“We are open. Whoever wants to join us can join us. Those who are not comfortable joining PBS or STAR have a third option which is to use another political party. There are so many political parties lying around. They can just pick,” he said.

As for members of Umno, Jeffrey said that for the time being they remained flexible but eventually, the Umno Sabah members must stick to the pledge that there should be no Umno in Sabah.

“I think if we are serious about the Malaysia Federation being in partnership, then it is actually healthy for us to work together as partners rather than work under any of the partners’ political parties because when you do that, you face what Umno Sabah faced all the while. You become subservient. You cannot chart your own programme.

You have to refer everything and you are beholden to the President of Umno or PKR, and not to the rakyat who elected you to be their representative.

“On the basis that we are partners working together, the political parties in Sabah should be given the opportunity to manage Sabah, likewise in Sarawak and Peninsular Malaysia. It was a mistake for Umno to come to Sabah and we need to correct that,” he said.