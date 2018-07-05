Riza Aziz at MACC office to give statement for the third day

Click to print (Opens in new window)

PUTRAJAYA: A step-son of former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak, Riza Aziz, was at the Malaysian Anti-Commission Commision (MACC) headquarters here for the third day today to give a statement pertaining to 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).

Riza, who is chief executive officer of a film production company based in Los Angeles, in the United States, arrived at the MACC office at 11.10 am.

He was at the MACC office last Tuesday, and again yesterday, to give his statement on the 1MBD case.

According to a local news portal report, Riza was called by MACC to assist investigation over the alleged use of hundreds of millions of ringgit belonging to 1MDB to produce a Hollywood film. – Bernama