Nation 

Riza Aziz at MACC office to give statement for the third day

A vehicle believed to be carrying Riza Aziz, a step-son of former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak, arrives at the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) headquarters today. Riza who arrived at 11:10 am was present to give a statement pertaining to 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB). – Bernama photo

PUTRAJAYA: A step-son of former prime minister  Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak, Riza Aziz, was at the Malaysian Anti-Commission Commision (MACC) headquarters here  for the third day today to give a statement pertaining to 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).

Riza, who is chief executive officer of a film production company based in Los Angeles, in the United States, arrived at the MACC office at  11.10  am.

He was at the MACC  office last Tuesday,  and again yesterday, to give his statement on the 1MBD case.

According to a local news portal report, Riza was called by MACC to assist investigation over the alleged use of hundreds of millions of ringgit belonging to 1MDB to produce a Hollywood film. – Bernama

