RM42.3 million approved for projects in Sg Asap

KUCHING: Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg today made a working visit to Sg Asap in Belaga as part of the initiative to find solutions to development pressing issues affecting the people in certain areas in the State.

Soon after arrival in Asap, Abang Johari was given briefings by officials from the Department of Land and Survey, the Rural Water Supply Department and Public Works Department in an effort to solve longstanding problems on land, water supply and roads in the Sg. Asap area.

After the briefing the Chief Minister visited the new RM65 million water treatment at Sg. Koyan in Sg Asap.

During the visit, Abang Johari approved funds totalling RM42.3 million for various projects namely RM14 million to improve treated water quality at Sg Asap, Belaga; additional RM1 million for piping from meter to house; RM9 million for first phase of farm road; RM 2 million for repair of roads in Penan Lusong Laku area; RM7.3 million for resurfacing of Belaga and Asap town roads and RM10 million for construction of BEM church and Theological Centre in Sg Asap.

Among those present were Deputy Chief Minister Tan Sri Datuk Amar Dr James Jemut Masing and Minister Utility, Dato Sri Dr Stephen Rundi Utom.