Rosmah seen at the court to give moral support to Najib

KUALA LUMPUR: Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor, the wife of former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak was seen to be present at the Jalan Duta Court Complex yesterday during the proceedings involving her husband who is facing charges related to the case on SRC International Sdn Bhd.

Attired in a peach baju kurung, she was seen in front of the door leading into High Court 3 at 3.10 pm after the conclusion of the case.

The media was initially not aware of her presence to give moral support to her husband.

On the other hand, media attention was focused on the presence of their children namely Norashman, Nooryana Najwa and her husband Daniyar

Nazarbayev, when they appeared at the court complex yesterday morning.

Besides giving moral support to their father, Norashman and Nooryana Najwa paid RM500,000, half of the bail of RM1 million. The court had agreed that the balance of the bail be paid on Monday.

The whole family was later seen to leave the court complex together.

On June 5, Rosmah was also called to give her statement to assist in the investigation of the MACC case. — Bernama