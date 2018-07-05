Siong How Pending holds mid-year warehouse stock clearance sale, featuring electrical goods

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Siong How Electrical & Electronic Sdn Bhd will be holding its mid-year warehouse stock clearance sale from today (July 5) until July 8.

The event, to take place from 9am to 6pm daily at its headquarters in Jalan Perdana, Pending Industrial Estate here, will feature electrical products of both local and international brands such as Panasonic, Samsung, LG, Sharp, Hitachi, Toshiba, Beko, Electrolux, Philips, Milux, Midea, Rinnai, KDK, Joven, Alpha, Beko, Khind, Pensonic

and Zenne, each tagged with attractive discounts up to 50 per cent.

Free gifts such as television brackets will also be given to customers who purchase television sets during the clearance sale.

Meanwhile, popular electrical brand Philips will also be holding a roadshow during the sale period, where there

will be demonstration of products such as Air Fryer, Pressure Cooker, Bread Maker and Noodle Maker.

Customers who purchase Philips products will also enjoy special offers and be entitled to extra free gifts.

Siong How accepts all major credit cards with zero per cent interest and installment up to 36 months. Other easy payment methods available include the Aeon easy payment scheme with low interest, fast

approval and requires no guarantor.

For further enquiries, please call 082-333941 or 082-344941. Alternatively, visit www.sionghow.com.my.