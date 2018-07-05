SK Long Bemang pupils forced to skips school due to floods

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

BARAM: Pupils of SK Long Bemang here were forced to skip school after their school was shut down earlier this morning due to floods.

Sarawak State Disaster Management Committee secretariat chief Major Ismail Mahedin said the 120 primary pupils and school staff had to leave school following non-operational schooling session as early as 8am.

“Due to flood, the school which was not turned into temporary evacuation centre had forced schooling session to not be operational,” he said.

Ismail said the water level at administration block and class as well as hostel block was at about 0.3 metres.

The water level at hostel hall and kitchen was at about one metre, while at teachers’ quarters and school field was at 1.5 metres.

“The water level remain unchanged. All the staff at the school have been reminded to always be ready,” he added.