St Clement’s Kindergarten holds fire drill, fire safety talk

SARIKEI: St Clement’s Kindergarten here held a fire drill recently with the help of the Fire and Rescue Department.

A total of 240 kindergarten pupils and teachers took part in the fire drill, which was followed by a talk on fire safety measures and a fire safety demonstration.

Senior fire officer II Haron Jenai led a team of eight firefighters to conduct the programme.

He said its main objective was to refresh the knowledge of kindergarten teachers and children about general fire safety.

The main area of focus was evacuating the building during a fire emergency and basic firefighting techniques, particularly how to use fire extinguishers.