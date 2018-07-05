Three SDGs relevant to disaster risk reduction

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

ULAANBAATAR, Mongolia: Three Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) that link explicitly to the Sendai Framework are very relevant to Malaysia, particularly because the majority of disasters in the country are influenced by climate change, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail.

She said the SDGs, namely SDG 1, 11 and 13, were aimed to eradicate poverty and inequality, combat climate change and build resilience to disasters.

“Extreme rainfall events are expected to become more severe and frequent, resulting in more floods, flooding of new areas and intensification of other climate influenced events,” she said when delivering her keynote address at the Technical Session on Coherence in conjunction with the Asian Ministerial Conference on Disaster Risk Reduction (AMCDRR) here yesterday.

The 2030 Agenda comprises a total of 17 SDGs and 169 targets.

The Sendai Framework is a 15-year voluntary, non-binding agreement which recognises that the State has the primary role to reduce disaster risk but that responsibility should be shared with other stakeholders, including local government, the private sector and other stakeholders.

Malaysia has adopted the Sendai Framework in 2015.

Dr Wan Azizah said the disaster management in Malaysia had been made more institutionally robust to keep up with the current scenario under the aegis of the National Disaster Management Agency (NADMA), which serves as the National Focal Point for the Sendai Framework.

She said the leadership of NADMA was an important catalyst to increase the country’s ability to adapt to adverse impacts of climate change and foster disaster resilience.

She pointed out that the component of SDG 13 on Climate Action, which involves integration of climate change and disaster risk, was led by NADMA.

Under the aegis of NADMA and with support from the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Statistics Department of Malaysia, a series of national workshops had been convened to develop indicators that could be used to report the targets of both the Sendai Framework and the SDGs, she said.

“These indicators have served to enhance coherence in the national reporting systems and identified gaps in policies, strategies and planning in the country, particularly with respect to the National Policy on Climate Change,” she said.

Dr Wan Azizah said NADMA had also established the Scientific and Technical Panel for Disaster Risk Reduction to harness science and technology to face the impact of climate induced disasters.

“The development and enhancement of the relevant scientific and technological capabilities are necessary to prevent and reduce the impacts of natural disasters to the country,” she said.

She also pointed out that strengthening of evidence-based reporting would support NADMA and other relevant policy-makers in promoting coherence between disaster risk reduction, climate change adaptation and sustainable development.

Dr Wan Azizah said pilot initiatives had also been introduced to integrate and promote coherence between disaster risk reduction and climate change at the city level.

She said a pilot project was ongoing in the city of Kuala Lumpur as a first step to assess risk of flash floods, landslides, subsidence, strong winds, air pollution and urban heat.

AMCDRR is a regional platform aimed at building and strengthening the region’s disaster prevention, preparedness and capacity to fight disaster. Over 3,000 representatives from Asia Pacific countries are participating in the four-day conference which began on Tuesday in the Mongolia’s capital. — Bernama