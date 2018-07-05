Trader claims bias in allocation of night market stalls

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

MIRI: A trader operating at the newly-renovated Saberkas Commercial Centre night market has claimed there is bias in the allocation of stalls.

Ling Chung Ann, 60, who has been operating there for six years, complained he was not given back the lot previously allocated to him upon the reopening of the market yesterday.

“What I know is that I pay the monthly lot fees to MCC (Miri City Council) and now this lot was not given back to me by the night market committee, who seemed to have secured the best locations for trading for themselves,” Ling complained to The Borneo Post yesterday.

“I hope MCC could give back the lot given to me to continue running my drinks stall there and not by the biased committee, which does not want me to trade there, which is a double standard.”

Ling claimed he was not given back the lot previously allocated to him before the site was demolished last year because he was always at loggerheads with the committee members on many issues arising from the night market.

“As of today, my lot number 189 was not given back to me while the committee set up a new row of lots where all their supporters are given the lots there, which is unfair,” he claimed.

He added that his name and lot number are still in MCC’s records.

It is understood that on Tuesday, the Saberkas Commercial Centre night market committee had handed over a letter to the MCC secretary calling for Ling’s permit to be terminated.