Transport Ministry scraps programme for rural folk

PUTRAJAYA: The Transport Ministry has decided to scrap the One Community One JPJ Programme (SKSJ) aimed at helping those in rural areas possess the B2 Probationary Driving Licence.

Transport Minister, Anthony Loke Siew Fook, said the ministry had made the decision as the programme did not fully emphasise the learning and training aspects and the rigorous driving test.

Practising driving in the village without undergoing proper lessons and training, and then acquiring a licence is not enough, he said.

The programme run by the Road Transport Department (JPJ) since 2009, targeted the rural community including the Orang Asli and senior citizens.

In another development, Loke said that the driving institutions and JPJ offices should not be engaged in corrupt and fraudulent practices in granting driver’s licenses. He said there was zero tolerance for corruption under the present government.

Loke added that there were Facebook postings with JPJ symbols claiming that individuals can get driving licences without undergoing a driving test.

“A police report has been made and tomorrow the RTD Director-General will lodge a report at the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission,” added Loke. – Bernama