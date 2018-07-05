We jumped ship for sake of devt – Bolkiah

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

KOTA KINABALU: Pitas assemblyman Datuk Bolkiah Ismail said the decision of his colleagues and him to jump ship should not be questioned.

The former Umno representative has pledged support for the Warisan-Pakatan Harapan-Upko state government.

Bolkiah said he and his colleagues who had left Umno had been labelled as ‘katak’ (frogs) in newspapers and social media.

“Don’t question my colleagues and I for jumping ship.

“We jumped to ensure our constituencies will not lag behind in development,” he said when debating the Head of State Tun Juhar Mahiruddin’s policy speech at the State Legislative Assembly sitting here yesterday.

Bolkiah thanked Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Shafie Apdal for accepting him as part of the Warisan-led state government.

He said he had to be with the government and support the administration to ensure progress for Sabah.

“I do not want Pitas to lag behind because I am not with the government.

“I want to ensure Pitas is on par with other districts in terms of development.”

Bolkiah stressed that being with the government was more effective to bring development to Pitas than going against the administration.