Workers lose belongings as fire razes quarters

KUCHING: Seven workers lost all their belongings after a fire razed their wooden quarters at Seng Goon Garden here yesterday.

Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) Sarawak assistant operations director Tiong Ling Hii said no report of injuries was received as the occupants were at work at the time of the incident.

“A distress call was received at 11.37am, prompting the deployment of firemen from the Batu Lintang and Tabuan Jaya stations.

“The entire structure was razed along with all of the workers’ belongings,” he told reporters, adding the cause of fire is still under investigation.

In an unrelated incident, a multi-purpose vehicle was destroyed after it caught fire in Taman Sukma, Petra Jaya on Tuesday.

Bomba personnel were dispatched to the scene following a distress call at 6.35pm and took several minutes to douse the flames.

No injuries were reported, with the fire believed to have started from the engine bay.