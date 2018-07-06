13 villages made homeless after a fire in Lahad Datu

Click to print (Opens in new window)

LAHAD DATU: About thirteen villagers were made homeless after their houses at Kampung Sarip destroyed in early morning fire, today.

District Fire and Rescue Department Chief, Darren John said his department received an emergency call at 1.19am.

Darren said a total of eight firefighters with two fire engines were rushed to the scene that located six kilometer away.

“The team took about 90 minutes to control the fire which involves two wooden houses and the fire was completely extinguished at 5.05am.

“Fortunately, no casualty reported in the incident in which both houses were 100 per cent destroyed,” he said.

Darren added that his department is investigating the cause of fire and losses in the incident.