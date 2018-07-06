22 projects implemented in Luyang as of May 8

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KOTA KINABALU: The federal government has implemented 22 small infrastructure projects, which amounted to RM2.6 million for the Luyang constituency.

Assistant Minister to the Chief Minister Jimmy Wong revealed the figure during the question and answer session at yesterday’s State Assembly sitting, in response to Luyang assemblyman Phoong Jin Zhe’s question.

Among the 22 projects implemented were a maintenance project for the premix road at Kg Baru Luyang (RM50,000), the upgrading of the land ditch at Kg Baru Luyang into a concrete ditch (RM100,000), the construction of a new gabion for Kg Kopungit (RM150,000), the construction of a covered roof at Sekolah Seri Insan basketball court (RM500,000) and the construction of a road barrier at Taman BDC Luyang (RM300,000).

These were the projects implemented for this year, up till May 8.

Meanwhile, as of June 3, the federal government has also allocated RM284.3 million for the implementation of nine projects for Luyang, in line with the 11 Malaysia Plan (Third Rolling Plan).

Among those projects were the construction of a multi-storey car park in Foh Sang, which cost RM38 million.

Other projects include the construction of a dental specialist centre (RM31.2 million), the construction of a block at Phase 2 of IPG Kampus Gaya (RM86.7 million), a complete refurbishment of SM Sains Sabah (RM74.2 million) and the construction of a flood wall in Sg Rampayan, Lembagan Sg Menggatal (RM36 million).

All the aforementioned projects are still at the pre-implementation phase.