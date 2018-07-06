Candidate for Deputy Defence Minister to be made senator first – Dr M

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

PUTRAJAYA: A deputy minister of defence can only be appointed after the proposed candidate takes the oath of office as a senator, said Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

“There is a candidate but the individual cannot be appointed yet because the person is not an elected representative. We have to appoint the person as a senator first,” he said.

Dr Mahathir spoke at a press conference after chairing a meeting of the Pakatan Harapan Presidential Council, of which he is the chairman, at the Perdana Leadership Foundation.

Defence Minister Mohamad Sabu had said to reporters earlier that he did not discount the possibility of the post of deputy minister being filled by a senator. – Bernama