Charity gala dinner in aid of Teratak Kasih Tok Nan on July 15

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: A charity gala dinner to support Teratak Kasih Tok Nan, a one-stop support centre for people living with HIV, will be held at Hilton Kuching here on July 15 at 8pm.

The event, which will be hosted by Hilton Kuching as part of its 30th anniversary celebration, will see the hotel dedicating 100 per cent of proceeds from table sales and auction to the centre.

“Teratak Kasih Tok Nan was established by the Malaysian AIDS Foundation (MAF), a corporate social responsibility partner of Hilton Kuching for the underprivileged patients from rural Sarawak,” said MAF executive director Jasmin Jalil in a press statement yesterday.

He pointed out that one of the key services offered by Teratak Kasih Tok Nan is a halfway home or free lodging facility for patients who are in need of a place to stay when seeking treatment at the Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) here.

“The centre also offers community-based HIV testing, counselling, treatment literacy, and legal and welfare service referrals, in addition to providing life skills training and other social reintegration support to its beneficiaries.

“It is being run by the Sarawak AIDS Concern Society (SACS), a partner organisation of the Malaysian AIDS Council.”

Jasmin said Teratak Kasih Tok Nan is also a personal endeavour of Datuk Amar Jamilah Anu, who dedicated the centre in memory of her late husband and former Chief Minister Pehin Sri Adenan Satem.

“She was the driving force behind the centre’s establishment and helped to raise funds to enable the construction of the centre back in 2016, which she has since lovingly served as its patron,” he added.

On the charity gala dinner, which is expected to be officiated by Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg, Jasmin said the hotel is pulling

out all the stops in throwing a bash befitting this important milestone.

“The gala will feature entertainment by Sarawak-born songbird Dayang Nurfaizah, arguably the nation’s best R&B singer, and accompanying performance by local favourite Bob Yusof.

“Joanne Kam, Malaysia’s undisputed Queen of Comedy, will also make a special appearance to entertain guests with her signature stand-up routine. Her distinct style of acid tongue humour has earned her the reputation of being one of the most notoriously funny ladies in the Malaysian comedy scene,” he said.

Apart from that, guests will also be treated to a sumptuous multi-course dinner presentation that captures the best of the hotel’s 30 years of culinary history, faithfully created by its executive chef Alex Wong.

“All in all, it is poised to be a night to remember,” said Jasmin.

Tickets are now available where the Diamond Table is priced at RM20,000; Platinum Table at RM10,000; Gold Table at RM5,000 and Silver Table at RM3,000.

Individual seats are also available at RM300 each.

All purchases are entitled to tax exemption receipt by the Malaysian AIDS Foundation.

For reservations, please call Christina Chang at 012-8313900 or Ahmad Arif at 012-9594596.

Further information can be obtained via http://hiltonkuchinggala.yam.org.my or email to [email protected]