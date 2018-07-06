Children’s commission, independent children body studied — Hannah Yeoh

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

PUTRAJAYA: A Children’s Commission or an independent children’s body which will report and make proposals to the Parliament is one of the things being considered by the Ministry of Women, Family and Community Development (KPWKM) after the death of baby Adam Rayqal Mohd Sufi at his babysitter’s house on Tuesday, said its Deputy Minister Hannah Yeoh Tseow Suan.

She said she would discuss it with Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, who is also the Minister of Women, Family and Community Development. She added that the ministry would also work towards setting up child daycare centres in government agencies in big cities or districts by Jan 1 next year.

“Adam Rayqal’s case shows there is room for improvement involving babysitters in two acts which are currently being used, namely the Child Act 2001 (Act 611) to protect children while the Child Care Centre Act 1984 (Act 308) is to monitor childcare centres,” Yeoh told reporters when met at the KPWKM after a special meeting on the case here yesterday.

She added that the Children’s Commission was necessary as the ministry was aware that children are the most important asset for the country’s future.

Yeoh added that the ministry hoped the proposed improvements would curb incidences like what happened to Adam Rayqal from recurring, and his death would not be in vain.

Adam Rayqal, a five-month-old baby boy, was reported missing on Tuesday before his body was found in the freezer compartment of the refrigerator in his babysitter’s house in Batu Caves, Selangor the same day.

His babysitter, a 33-year-old woman and her housemate, a 36-year-old woman, have been remanded a week to help in the investigations under Section 302 of the Penal Code. — Bernama