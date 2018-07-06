Sarawak 

CMS co-host seminar on road management, maintenance

(From left) CMS’s head of Construction Materials & Trading Division Chong Swee Sin, Hoan, IEM (Sarawak Branch) immediate past president Ir Vincent Tang, LBU CEO Ir Safuani Abdul Hamid, Professor Kim and Ir Pok pose for a group photo after exchanging mementos.

KUCHING: Cahya Mata Sarawak Berhad (CMS) co-organised a one-day seminar entitled ‘Cold In-Place Pavement Recycling (CIPR) Technology’ with Wirtgen Malaysia Sdn Bhd and Lebuhraya Borneo Utara yesterday.

The seminar offered an open and collaborative platform to share, discuss and determine firm strategies to enhance Sarawak’s road management and maintenance approach.

It also presented an improved solution to the construction process and quality of roads. CIPR Technology uses Ordinary Portland Cement (OPC) method which prevails in Malaysian road maintenance with large scale application in most of the federal and state road maintenance projects.

This technology has proven to be successful with over 1,000km across Sarawak.

The innovative CIPR Solutions can be implemented via in-place methods with many options of binding additives such as OPC, lime and bitumen.

Speakers at the seminar comprised of Wirtgen managing director Ir. Pok Sum Loong and Stellenbosch University, South Africa professor Kim Jenkins. CMS Pavement Tech Sdn Bhd project engineer Delia Hoan presented “Local Experience in the Construction of  CIPR” while CMS Roads Sdn Bhd senior engineering executive Chang Chee Khiong presented “Performance of CIPR in Sarawak”.

What do you think of this story?
  • Angry (0%)
  • Sad (0%)
  • Nothing (0%)
  • Interesting (0%)
  • Great (0%)

 

BorneoPost Online

Affiliates

 

Supplement Downloads

Member of

This service is provided on BorneoPost online standard Policies and Conditions. Copyright 2010-2018 BorneoPost Online. All Rights Reserved.