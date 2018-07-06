CMS co-host seminar on road management, maintenance

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Cahya Mata Sarawak Berhad (CMS) co-organised a one-day seminar entitled ‘Cold In-Place Pavement Recycling (CIPR) Technology’ with Wirtgen Malaysia Sdn Bhd and Lebuhraya Borneo Utara yesterday.

The seminar offered an open and collaborative platform to share, discuss and determine firm strategies to enhance Sarawak’s road management and maintenance approach.

It also presented an improved solution to the construction process and quality of roads. CIPR Technology uses Ordinary Portland Cement (OPC) method which prevails in Malaysian road maintenance with large scale application in most of the federal and state road maintenance projects.

This technology has proven to be successful with over 1,000km across Sarawak.

The innovative CIPR Solutions can be implemented via in-place methods with many options of binding additives such as OPC, lime and bitumen.

Speakers at the seminar comprised of Wirtgen managing director Ir. Pok Sum Loong and Stellenbosch University, South Africa professor Kim Jenkins. CMS Pavement Tech Sdn Bhd project engineer Delia Hoan presented “Local Experience in the Construction of CIPR” while CMS Roads Sdn Bhd senior engineering executive Chang Chee Khiong presented “Performance of CIPR in Sarawak”.