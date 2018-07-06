Creation of three ministries does not create overlap of power – CM

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KOTA KINABALU: The creation of the three ministries does not create overlap of power between them, said Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Shafie Apdal.

Shafie said that the State Government would ensure that the three ministries were coordinated together by the ministers concerned.

He said that the creation of the three ministries (Education and Innovation Ministry, Health and People’s Welfare Ministry and Law and Natives Affairs Ministry) had been mentioned to the Prime Minister, Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

The aim of the establishment, he said, was for the benefit of the people.

He added that various aspects were taken into account as Sabah was far behind in terms of education and health facilities.

“Even our laws must be coordinated to avoid problems and misunderstandings,” he said when attending the Federal State Secretary Hari Raya Aidilfitri open house celebration at Kompleks Pentadbiran Kerajaan Persekutuan (KPKPS) near here yesterday.

He also explained that the establishment of the three new ministries would not jeopardize the state’s revenue.

Also present at the ceremony were Shafie’s wife, Datin Seri Shuryani Shuib, and the Head of State, Tun Juhar Mahiruddin and his wife, Toh Puan Norlidah RM Jasni.