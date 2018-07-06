Dept to regulate, monitor extraction of corals

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KOTA KINABALU: The Department of Fisheries will regulate and monitor the extraction of corals by licenced individuals or companies to ensure the marine ecology is not affected.

Minister of Agriculture and Food Industry Junz Wong said his ministry paid serious attention to the extraction of corals by individuals or companies who had been given the licence to do so.

“If the extraction causes damage to fish habitat and the fishing industry, we will immediately review the export of corals.”

He added that there were currently two licence holders for coral export.

Wong said that in his winding-up speech at the State Legislative Assembly sitting yesterday.

On another note, Wong said his ministry through Ko-Nelayan would study the standard operating procedure (SOP) to ensure smooth supply of subsidized diesel to fishermen.

In Sabah, he said the wholesale of subsidized diesel was operated by Ko-Nelayan while the retail was managed by Area Fishermen Associations (PNKs).

However, he said the ministry had received complaints of delay in the supply of subsidized diesel at jetties under the management of PNKs.

“My ministry through Ko-Nelayan will study the SOP to ensure smooth supply of subsidized diesel (to fishermen).”