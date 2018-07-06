Dr Annuar urges civil servants to continue working together

Click to print (Opens in new window)

SIBU: Civil servants, be they at federal or state level are urged to continue working together despite the fact that they are ‘ruled’ by two different political camps.

Assistant Minister of Education and Technological Research Dr Annuar Rapaee said cooperation between the two governments must continue for the benefit of the people. The federal government is led by Pakatan Harapan (PH) while Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) is governing Sarawak.

“But that does not mean that we should break our relationship. Rather, civil servants must give their best in serving the people,” he said at the Sibu Division Gawai-Raya Celebration with civil servants at the Islamic Complex here recently.

He added that the two governments needed each other for the smooth implementation of policies and development projects.

Sibu Resident Charles Siaw, Sibu District Officer Awang Yusof Awang Mostapha, Temenggong Datuk Wan Hamid Edruce and Temenggong Stanley Geramong were also present at the function.