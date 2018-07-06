Fourteen detained by AADK after numerous complaints and tip off

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KOTA KINABALU: Fourteen people were detained by the National Anti Drugs Agency (AADK) after their urine came back positive of drug abused during an operation on Thursday.

Kota Kinabalu National Anti Drugs Agency chief Lawrence Galleh, who led the 15-hours operations which begin at 10am on July 5 until 2am on July 6, was concentrated at Kampung Sembulan, Kg Tanjung Aru, Kg Rampayan, Taman Fajar, Taman Telipok Ria, UUC Telipok and a hostel in Kampung Air.

“They were detained and taken to our office for urine test and we subsequently remanded them after they were tested positive of drug abused,” he said.

Galleh said the suspects, aged between 19 and 60, will be remanded for 14 days where they will be investigated under Section 3 (1) of the Drug Addiction Act 1983.

Meanwhile, Galleh said the operation was carried out after the agency received numerous complaints and tip off of drug activities taking place in those areas.

“We will continue to carry out such operation from time to time and welcome all information from members of the public to fight drug activity together,” he said, adding that 15 officers and personnel from the agency were involved in the whole operation.